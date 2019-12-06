Trump asks Supreme Court to prevent banks turning over financial records

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, fighting to keep details of his finances secret, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to prevent records held by Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp from being handed over to Democratic-led congressional panels.

Trump’s lawyers asked the high court to put a hold a Dec. 3 ruling by Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals directing the two banks to comply with April subpoenas by the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee and Intelligence Committee for the financial records. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley)