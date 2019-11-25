U.S. Supreme court extends block on Trump financial records dispute

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave President Donald Trump a boost by extending its hold on a lower court ruling that required his longtime accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee.

The unsigned order will remain in effect until after the Supreme Court decides whether to hear Trump’s appeal of the lower court ruling that directed Mazars LLP, Trump’s longtime accounting firm, to comply with the subpoena for the records.