U.S. Supreme Court rejects Uber bid to avoid driver pay lawsuit

May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Uber’s bid to avoid a lawsuit over whether drivers for the ride-hailing company’s limousine platform UberBLACK are employees and not independent contractors as the company claims.

The justices left in place a lower court’s 2020 ruling that revived the lawsuit filed by Ali Razak, Kenan Sabani and Khaldoun Cherdoud, who worked as drivers for UberBLACK in Pennsylvania.