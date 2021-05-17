U.S. Supreme Court rejects Uber bid to avoid driver pay lawsuit

May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Uber’s bid to avoid a lawsuit over whether drivers for the ride-hailing company’s limousine platform UberBLACK are employees and not independent contractors as the company claims.
The justices left in place a lower court’s 2020 ruling that revived the lawsuit filed by Ali Razak, Kenan Sabani and Khaldoun Cherdoud, who worked as drivers for UberBLACK in Pennsylvania.
Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham
