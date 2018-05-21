FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 1:38 PM / in 8 minutes

U.S. top court takes up challenge to Virginia uranium mining ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether states have the right to ban uranium mining for public health reasons in a dispute over a moratorium Virginia put in place on the radioactive metal in 1982.

The court will hear a bid by a Virginia Energy Resources Inc subsidiary and other owners of the largest U.S. uranium deposit to revive a lawsuit thrown out by a lower court that sought to invalidate Virginia’s ban because it conflicted with a federal law that regulates nuclear power generation.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

