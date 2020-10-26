U.S. Supreme Court won't allow extension in Wisconsin mail-in ballot deadline

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Siding with Wisconsin’s Republican-led legislature, the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to allow an extension ordered by a federal judge in the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback to Democrats.

The justices, with three liberal justices dissenting, left in place a lower court’s Oct. 8 decision that blocked U.S. District Judge William Conley’s ruling that would have let officials count ballots that were postmarked by the time polls close on Election Day on Nov. 3 but arrived up to six days later. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler)