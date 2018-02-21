U.S. top court refuses to widen whistleblower protections

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to broaden protections for corporate insiders who call out misconduct, throwing out a lawsuit brought against a real estate trust by a former employee who had reported alleged wrongdoing internally but not to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The justices ruled 9-0 in favor of Digital Realty Trust Inc , deciding that the Dodd-Frank Act, a 2010 Wall Street reform law, protects whistleblowers from retaliation only if they have brought their claims of securities law violations directly to the SEC.