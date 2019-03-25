U.S. top court rejects shoe retailer Zappos appeal in data breach case

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by online shoe retailer Zappos to throw out a class-action lawsuit by customers who said their personal information was stolen by hackers in 2012.

The justices denied an appeal by Zappos, a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc, of a ruling by a California-based federal appeals court that revived the lawsuit, dealing a setback to the company and business groups seeking to limit their liability in data breaches, an increasingly common problem in the internet age. (Reporting by Andrew Chung Editing by Bill Trott)