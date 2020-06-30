Booking.com wins at U.S. Supreme Court in bid to trademark its name

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The travel reservation company Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings Inc, deserves to be able to trademark its name, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, overruling a federal agency that found it too generic to merit protection.

The court decided 8-1 that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was incorrect when it denied the company’s application to trademark the name Booking.com, with the justices finding it distinctive enough that the agency should have approved it. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Will Dunham)