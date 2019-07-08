Funds News
Delaware chief justice, arbiter of U.S. corporate law, to retire

WILMINGTON, Del., July 8 (Reuters) - Chief Justice of the Delaware Supreme Court Leo Strine will retire this fall, Governor John Carney announced on Monday, a leadership change in the court system that decides disputes for more than two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies.

The governor will nominate a replacement, who faces confirmation by the state Senate. A list of potential nominees will be drawn up by a selection committee and given to the governor, a process that usually takes months. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Cynthia Osterman)

