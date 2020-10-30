Trump half as successful as predecessors in rules challenges, even with Republican-appointed judges - report

President Donald Trump has won court cases challenging agency decisions by his administration 36% of the time when facing judges appointed by Republican presidents and panels of judges whose majority was made up of Republican appointees, according to a forthcoming analysis by NYU School of Law’s Institute for Policy Integrity. Previous studies show that four of his predecessors, when also up against politically-aligned judges, won cases 64% to 84% of the time.

Federal judges appointed by Republican or Democratic presidents typically overwhelmingly rule on agency decisions in ways that align with the agenda of the party that puts them on the bench, but the study notes that the Trump administration is the first to buck that trend.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mFIBvs