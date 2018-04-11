FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 11, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Tennessee credit union settles N.Y. AG's lawsuit over academic fraud

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Tennessee-based Southeast Financial Credit Union has agreed to pay $2.25 million to resolve a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accusing it of aiding the fraudulent sale of ineffective nursing school study guides.

The settlement will pay for refunds to hundreds of New York State residents who paid thousands of dollars for the study materials, Schneiderman said in a statement on Wednesday. The credit union also agreed to repair any credit ratings harmed by the debt students took on pay for the study guides, he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EFfxxp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.