Tennessee credit union settles N.Y. AG's lawsuit over academic fraud

Tennessee-based Southeast Financial Credit Union has agreed to pay $2.25 million to resolve a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accusing it of aiding the fraudulent sale of ineffective nursing school study guides.

The settlement will pay for refunds to hundreds of New York State residents who paid thousands of dollars for the study materials, Schneiderman said in a statement on Wednesday. The credit union also agreed to repair any credit ratings harmed by the debt students took on pay for the study guides, he said.

