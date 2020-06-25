U.S. says lobbyist Abramoff to plead guilty in connection with bitcoin offering

June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Thursday the lobbyist Jack Abramoff has agreed to plead guilty to violating a federal lobbying disclosure law, in connection with an alleged fraudulent offering of the cryptocurrency AML Bitcoin.

Abramoff and Rowland Marcus Andrade, the chief executive of NAC Foundation, were accused of conspiring to make false and misleading statements to potential purchasers of the cryptocurrency. Andrade was also criminally charged in connection with the offering.