Paraplegic sues Michael Avenatti for siphoning away $4 mln settlement

June 13 (Reuters) - Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against U.S. President Donald Trump, has been sued by a paraplegic client who accused him of siphoning away a $4 million settlement he had won.

Geoffrey Johnson is seeking at least $9.5 million of compensatory damages, plus punitive damages, from Avenatti and several other defendants in his complaint filed with the Orange County Superior Court in California. His law firm is expected to discuss the case at a press conference on Thursday.

The claims underlying Johnson’s civil lawsuit are also part of federal prosecutors’ criminal case against Avenatti, who faces several dozen charges in California and New York. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)