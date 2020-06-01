Michael Avenatti's trial in California postponed to Dec. 8

A federal judge in California on Monday postponed the second criminal trial of Michael Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer known for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against U.S. President Donald Trump, to Dec. 8 from Aug. 18.

At a hearing conducted by phone, U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California, rejected a request by the U.S. Department of Justice for only a four-week delay.

