Trump adversary Avenatti faces April 2021 trial in Stormy Daniels case

A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday scheduled an April 26, 2021 criminal trial for celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti on charges he defrauded adult film actress Stormy Daniels out of proceeds from a book contract.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to stealing nearly $300,000 from Daniels, and allegedly spending the money on lease payments on a Ferrari, hotels, airfare, restaurants and other expenses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eLCpz7