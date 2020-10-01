U.S. charges BitMEX cryptocurrency executives with violating Bank Secrecy Act

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday filed criminal charges accusing four founders and executives of the BitMEX cryptocurrency derivatives exchange of failing to take sufficient steps to stop money laundering.

BitMEX’s founders Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed, and its first employee Gregory Dwyer, were each charged with violating the Bank Secrecy Act and conspiring to violate that law, the U.S. Department of Justice said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)