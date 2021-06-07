California police arrest two suspected of fatally shooting 6-year old

(Reuters) - Authorities in California said they had arrested two people expected to be charged with murder over the death of six-year-old Aiden Leos, whose shooting in a suspected road rage incident on the way to school had caused an outpouring of public grief.

Leos was shot dead in his mother's car in May on a state highway. A website www.aiden-reward.com had sought donations for Aiden's family and offered a $500,000 reward for any information that led to the arrest of the shooter.

The suspects were arrested in their home on Sunday by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and were expected to be charged with murder, according to a CHP statement shared on Twitter here by Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

The CHP identified the suspects as Eriz Marcus Anthony, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23, giving no further details. The Orange County Register reported that their names were Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee, and described them as boyfriend and girlfriend. The CHP did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking further comment.

“While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother’s loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the statement.

The CHP “will work with the Orange County district attorney to bring justice for Aiden,” she said.