Ex-GPB Capital official avoids prison after pleading guilty in SEC theft case

A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission compliance examiner was ordered to spend nine months in home confinement after pleading guilty to stealing information from the regulator while it was investigating a private equity firm where he had been seeking a job.

Michael Cohn, who became chief compliance officer at GPB Capital Holdings LLC after leaving the SEC, was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Gary Brown in Central Islip, New York.

