WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement officials said on Wednesday that 338 people across the globe have been charged as part of a criminal investigation of a child pornography website that sold videos using bitcoin cryptocurrency.

The website, called Welcome To Video, was taken offline in March 2018 and contained over 250,000 unique videos, authorities said. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Toby Chopra)