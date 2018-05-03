Four found guilty in insider trading case linked to U.S. health agency

May 3 (Reuters) - Two partners at the hedge fund Deerfield Management and two others were found guilty on Thursday of charges they engaged in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.

Rob Olan and Ted Huber, partners at Deerfield Management who are currently on leave, were convicted of counts including wire fraud and conversion of government property. David Blaszczak, founder of political consulting firm Precipio Health Strategies, and Christopher Worrall, who worked for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), were also convicted of related charges. The verdict was handed down by a jury in Manhattan federal court. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Tom Brown)