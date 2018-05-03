FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 3, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Four found guilty in insider trading case linked to U.S. health agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Two partners at the hedge fund Deerfield Management and two others were found guilty on Thursday of charges they engaged in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.

Rob Olan and Ted Huber, partners at Deerfield Management who are currently on leave, were convicted of counts including wire fraud and conversion of government property. David Blaszczak, founder of political consulting firm Precipio Health Strategies, and Christopher Worrall, who worked for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), were also convicted of related charges. The verdict was handed down by a jury in Manhattan federal court. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.