New York hedge fund founder Kamensky sentenced to prison in Neiman Marcus fraud

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - The New York hedge fund founder who predicted he might “go to jail” for corrupting the sale of some assets during the bankruptcy of Neiman Marcus was sentenced on Friday to six months in prison.

Daniel Kamensky, 48, had pleaded guilty in February to bankruptcy fraud for pressuring Jefferies Financial Group not to bid for securities belonging to the luxury retailer’s creditors so his now-closed Marble Ridge Capital LP could buy them at a lower price.

Kamensky was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)