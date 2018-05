May 9 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced fraud charges against the founder of New York investment advisory firm Premium Point Investments LP, as well as two former members of the firm.

In an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said Premium Point founder Anilesh Ahuja, former partner Amin Majidi and former trader Jeremy Shor mismarked securities by hundreds of millions of dollars. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)