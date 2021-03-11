U.S. says Zurich bank Rahn+Bodmer admits helping taxpayers hide offshore accounts

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Rahn+Bodmer, the oldest private bank in Zurich, will pay $22 million to settle a U.S. criminal case accusing it of helping U.S. taxpayers defraud the Internal Revenue Service by hiding hundreds of millions of dollars in offshore bank accounts.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which announced the settlement on Thursday, said Rahn+Bodmer entered a deferred prosecution agreement under which the Swiss bank admitted to its unlawful conduct. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)