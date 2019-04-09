Former SeaWorld lawyer pleads guilty to insider trading -U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - A former attorney for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc pleaded guilty to insider trading, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

As part of the guilty plea, Paul Powers admitted to using non-public information on the company’s financial performance that he received when he was associate general counsel and assistant secretary to purchase and subsequently sell shares in SeaWorld.

SeaWorld did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Makini Brice)