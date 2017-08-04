FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
August 4, 2017 / 6:53 PM / 6 days ago

Former drug company exec Martin Shkreli is convicted of fraud

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli was convicted of fraud by jurors in a U.S. court in Brooklyn on Friday, after a highly publicized, monthlong trial.

Federal prosecutors had accused the 34-year-old of defrauding investors in his hedge funds and stealing from his old drug company, Retrophin Inc, to pay them back.

Shkreli was convicted on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy. He was found not guilty on five other counts. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

