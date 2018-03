NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Martin Shkreli, the former drug company executive who made headlines by jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug before he was accused and found guilty of defrauding investors, was sentenced to 7 years on Friday.

Shkreli, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn federal court. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)