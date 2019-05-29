CORRECTED-MPLX expects to restart Ozark crude pipeline on Thursday -traders

(Corrects headline and 2nd paragraph to say Thursday, not Friday)

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - MPLX LP said on Wednesday that the issue that forced the shutdown of its 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) Ozark crude pipeline from Cushing Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois has been resolved, traders told Reuters, citing a shipper notice.

The company expects to restart the line on Thursday and it will operate at full capacity upon restart, according to the notice.

U.S. cash crude markets at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures had weakened significantly on Tuesday after the outage.

Representatives of MPLX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)