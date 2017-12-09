FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit seeks incident-reporting rule from Chemical Safety Board
#Westlaw News
December 9, 2017 / 1:14 AM / in 2 hours

Lawsuit seeks incident-reporting rule from Chemical Safety Board

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Four environmental and safety groups have asked a federal court in Washington D.C. to order the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board to issue a long-overdue rule requiring the reporting of accidental chemical releases.

In a complaint filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the groups said the need for the rule was underscored by fires and explosions at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas in August, when several first responders who were not aware of hazardous chemicals in the air were sickened and sent to local hospitals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y8Gre6

