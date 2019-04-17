EU says it will consider options after U.S. decision on Cuba

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - The European Union will assess all options to protect its interests after the United States announced it would lift a ban on U.S. citizens filing lawsuits against foreign companies operating in Cuba, top EU officials said on Wednesday.

“The EU will consider all options at its disposal to protect its legitimate interests, including in relation to its WTO rights and through the use of the EU Blocking Statute,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a joint statement.

The 28-nation bloc has warned that it could re-launch a World Trade Organization case on the issue, while its “Blocking Statute” allows EU companies sued in the United States to recover any damages from U.S. claimants in EU courts. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski)