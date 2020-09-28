Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Financial Services

U.S. bans business with Fincimex unit American International Services

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it was adding American International Services, a unit of Fincimex, to the Cuba Restricted List, saying the Cuban military uses it to charge fees and manipulate the remittance and foreign currency market.

Military-owned Fincimex is the main Cuban partner of foreign credit card companies and money transfer firm Western Union , which Cubans in the United States have used for two decades to send money back to their loved ones on the Caribbean island. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Timothy Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

