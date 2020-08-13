U.S. issues new crackdown on charter flights to Cuba

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it will suspend additional charter flights to Cuba to up U.S. economic pressure on the Cuban government.

The order suspends all charter flights between the United States and all airports in Cuba, except for authorized public charters to and from Havana and other authorized charter flights for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travel deemed in the U.S. interest. For most existing charter flights, the suspension becomes effective on October 13. The order falls on the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s birthday. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)