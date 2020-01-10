U.S. limits public charter flights to Cuba -statement

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States is limiting the number of flights to Cuba except for those to Jose Marti International Airport in an effort to restrict Havana’s revenue, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

“Today’s action will further restrict the Cuban regime’s ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)