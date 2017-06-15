FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 2 months ago

Trump to tighten Cuba travel rules, restrict business deals with military - draft memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday will tighten rules on Americans traveling to Cuba and will restrict U.S. companies from doing business with Cuban enterprises controlled by the military, according to U.S. officials who have seen a draft presidential memorandum.

Trump will lay out his new Cuba policy in a speech in Miami that will roll back parts of former President Barack Obama's opening to the communist-ruled island after a 2014 diplomatic breakthrough between the two former Cold War foes. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

