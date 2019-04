April 18 (Reuters) - Melia Hotels International SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY, IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE U.S. LAWSUITS AGAINST FOREIGN FIRMS DOING BUSINESS IN CUBA, THAT IT DID NOT OWN ASSETS THAT COULD BE SUBJECT TO POTENTIAL CLAIMS AFTER THEIR EXPROPRIATION IN THE 1960S

* IF ANY CLAIM WERE MADE AGAINST ANY HOTEL, THE COMPANY’S ROLE WOULD BE THAT OF HOTEL MANAGERS, EQUIVALENT TO TRAVEL AGENTS, TOUR OPERATORS, AIRLINES, LINKED TO TOURIST BUSINESS IN CUBA

* SAID IT CONTINUES TO OPERATE WITH FULL NORMALITY IN CUBA

