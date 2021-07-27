Mexican fuel cargo for Cuba is sovereign decision, president says

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday asserted Mexico’s independence to send fuel as well as food and medical supplies to Cuba, which is grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases.

“We are an independent nation,” Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference on Tuesday in response to a question about whether planned fuel deliveries risked contravening an U.S. sanctions regime against the Communist-run island.

He said Cuba was suffering shortages of medical oxygen and needed the fuel to provide electricity to hospitals amid the pandemic. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Laura Gottesdiener)