Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Mexican fuel cargo for Cuba is sovereign decision, president says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday asserted Mexico’s independence to send fuel as well as food and medical supplies to Cuba, which is grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases.

“We are an independent nation,” Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference on Tuesday in response to a question about whether planned fuel deliveries risked contravening an U.S. sanctions regime against the Communist-run island.

He said Cuba was suffering shortages of medical oxygen and needed the fuel to provide electricity to hospitals amid the pandemic. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Laura Gottesdiener)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up