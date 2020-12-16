Swiss government ready to meet U.S. counterparts for talks over currency manipulator label

FILE PHOTO: The flag of Switzerland flies on the dome of the Parliament Building (Bundeshaus), as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the U.S. Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled Switzerland a currency manipulator.

“Switzerland is confident that the U.S. Treasury will carefully analyse the country’s situation, taking due account of the specific characteristics of Switzerland and the Swiss economy,” a spokeswoman for the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters said.

Switzerland did not engage in any manipulation of the Swiss franc, or seek to obtain any unfair competitive advantages for its economy, she added.