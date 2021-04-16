Taiwan c.bank official says pleased U.S. listened to it on currency

TAIPEI, April 16 (Reuters) - The fact the U.S. Treasury has not labelled Taiwan a currency manipulator shows Taiwan continues communicate effectively with the United States, a central bank official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that good communication had helped the U.S. authorities understand Taiwan’s “special situation”. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Catherine Evans)