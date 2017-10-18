FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan deputy central bank governor says will continue currency dialogue with U.S.
Taiwan deputy central bank governor says will continue currency dialogue with U.S.

TAIPEI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said it will still continue dialogue with the Washington over the U.S. Treasury’s currency report in the future, deputy central bank governor Ching-Long Yang said on Wednesday.

The semi-annual U.S. Treasury currency report issued on Tuesday in Washington said Taiwan was removed from its currency “monitoring list” because it had reduced the scale of its foreign exchange interventions.

Yang was speaking reporters on the sidelines of a parliamentary meeting. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Eric Meijer)

