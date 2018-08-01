FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 1, 2018 / 4:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. to announce arrest of Ukrainian hackers - sources

Christopher Bing

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have secured the arrests of several Ukrainians charged with stealing massive troves of data from American businesses, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The suspects are members of Cabanak, a hacking gang that law enforcement and private cyber investigators say is one of the world’s most prolific cyber crime organizations, according to the sources who were not authorized to discuss the matter ahead of a U.S. Justice Department announcement planned for Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Bing in Washington. Editing by Jim Finkle in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.