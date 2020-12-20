FireEye says about 50 companies, organizations 'genuinely impacted' by hack

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A widespread hack of U.S. government networks has “genuinely impacted” about 50 companies or organizations, the head of one of the largest U.S. cybersecurity companies said on Sunday.

“It is probably only around 50 organizations or companies, somewhere in that zone, that is genuinely impacted,” FireEye chief executive Kevin Mandia said in a CBS interview. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Raphael Satter; Editing by Daniel Wallis)