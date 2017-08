WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Russian hackers targeted election systems belonging to 21 U.S. states in last year's presidential election, a U.S. official told Congress on Wednesday.

Jeanatte Manfra, the acting deputy undersecretary of cyber security at the Department of Homeland Security, declined to identify which states had been targeted, citing confidentiality agreements. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)