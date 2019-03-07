Marriott CEO apologies for data breach, vows improvements

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc Chief Executive Arne Sorenson apologized on Thursday before a U.S. Senate panel for a massive data breach involving up to 383 million guests in its Starwood hotels reservation system and vowed to protect against future attacks.

Sorenson said in written testimony the hacking system prompted the company to accelerate the retirement of the Starwood system that was completed in December. He said the company first became aware of a security issue in September 2018 and then notified the FBI in October before disclosing the issue on Nov. 30. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Bill Trott)