Trump administration to order agencies to adopt new email security standards
October 16, 2017

Trump administration to order agencies to adopt new email security standards

Dustin Volz

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday will order federal agencies to adopt common email security standards in an effort to better protect against hackers, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said.

Speaking at an event in New York, DHS Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity Jeanette Manfra said the agency would issue a binding directive to require implement the use of two cyber security measures, known as DMARC and STARTTLS, intended to guard against email spoofing and phishing attacks. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

