FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 9, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FBI director calls unbreakable encryption 'urgent public safety issue'

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Law enforcement’s inability to access electronic devices due to powerful encryption is an “urgent public safety issue,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday, in remarks that sought to rekindle a contentious debate over privacy and security.

Technology companies and many digital security experts have said the FBI’s attempts to require devices allow investigators a way to access a criminal suspect’s phone would harm internet security and empower malicious hackers. (Reporting by Dustin Volz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.