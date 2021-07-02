Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology

200 businesses hit by ransomware following incident at U.S. IT firm -Huntress Labs

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Huntress Labs said on Friday that 200 businesses have been hit by ransomware attacks following an incident at U.S. IT firm Kaseya in Miami.

Kaseya, in a statement posted on its own website, said it is investigating a “potential attack” on a widely used tool to reach into corporate networks across the United States.

In the statement here, Kaseya said its VSA tool - which is used by IT professionals to monitor and manage servers, desktops, network devices and printers - may have been attacked. (Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Leslie Adler)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up