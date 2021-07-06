CORRECTED-Florida IT firm says ransomware attack didn't harm critical infrastructure

(Changes attribution to Kaseya)

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The ransomware eruption centered on a Florida IT firm was never a threat to the nation’s critical infrastructure, the company said Tuesday.

In a statement, Kaseya said its technology was typically used to help manage small businesses such as dentists’ offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants.

“This attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure,” the statement said. (Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)