About 15 pct of federal agencies detected Kaspersky on networks -U.S. official
November 14, 2017 / 4:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

About 15 pct of federal agencies detected Kaspersky on networks -U.S. official

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - About 15 percent of U.S. federal agencies have reported some trace of Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab software on their systems, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told Congress on Tuesday.

Jeanette Manfra, assistant secretary for cyber security at DHS, told a U.S. House of Representatives panel that 94 percent of agencies had responded to a directive ordering them to survey their networks to identify any use of Kaspersky Lab products.

The Trump administration in September ordered civilian U.S. agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab from their networks, saying it was concerned the Moscow-based cyber security firm was vulnerable to Kremlin influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardize national security.

Kaspersky Lab has repeatedly denied the allegations. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
