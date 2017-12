WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Moscow-based antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab sued the Trump administration in U.S. federal court on Monday, arguing that the American government has deprived it of due process rights by banning its software from U.S. government agencies.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)