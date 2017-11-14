FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government shares technical details on North Korean hacking campaign
November 14, 2017 / 9:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. government shares technical details on North Korean hacking campaign

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a technical alert about cyber attacks it said are sponsored by the North Korean government that have targeted the aerospace, telecommunications and financial industries since 2016.

The alert, from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, said North Korean hackers were using a type of malware known as “FALLCHILL” to gain entry to computer systems and compromise network systems. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Dan Grebler)

