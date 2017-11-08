FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel advances bill aimed at limiting NSA spying program
November 8, 2017 / 8:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. House panel advances bill aimed at limiting NSA spying program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. House panel on Wednesday passed legislation seeking to overhaul some aspects of the National Security Agency’s warrantless internet surveillance program, overcoming criticism from civil liberties advocates that it did not have enough safeguards to protect Americans’ privacy.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 27-8 to approve the bill, which would partially restrict the U.S. government’s ability to review American data collected under the foreign intelligence program by requiring a warrant in some cases.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Richard Chang

